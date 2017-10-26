Supersonic car set to reach 1,000mph makes public test debut

Have your say

A British car designed to reach 1,000mph has been tested in public for the first time.

Bloodhound SSC was driven by ex-RAF fighter pilot Andy Green along the runway at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

It accelerated from 0-200mph in eight seconds during the first of two runs.

More than 3,000 spectators witnessed the exercise, which was used to prove the vehicle’s steering, brakes, suspension, data systems and other functions.

The team behind the car say it is a combination of a fighter jet, a Formula One car and a spaceship.

It is fitted with an EJ200 jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The car will attempt the break the land speed record in South Africa in 2019.

In 1997 Mr Green was the driver for the Thrust SSC team as they set the current record of 763mph.

Bloodhound SSC is designed to reach 1,000mph in a bid to set a record that cannot be beaten by existing technology.