Stephen Lawrence murder plea after DNA find

Police have launched a fresh witness appeal after a woman’s DNA was found near where teenager Stephen Lawrence was murdered 23 years ago.

Detectives have recovered the new evidence from the strap of a bag found at the scene of where the 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on 22 April, 1993.

Improvements in forensic testing have allowed officers to identify the DNA as of an unidentified female.

Scotland Yard have renewed their public appeal for information on the eve of what would have been Stephen Lawrence’s 42nd birthday.

The black leather strap, which did not belong to Mr Lawrence, is believed to have been left near where he was attacked.

Officers say they have reviewed the evidence in the case and believe that the strap may be of significance to the investigation.

Chris Le Pere, the senior investigator in the case, said: “While there is no evidence that a woman was at the scene of the attack, I need to establish who this bag belonged to, and why was it at the spot where Stephen was attacked.”

A reconstruction and appeal for information about the owner of the bag will be shown on BBC’s Crimewatch at 9pm today.