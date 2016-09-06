Sports Direct offers to pay above national minimum wage

Sports Direct said today that it will offer casual staff the option of guaranteed hours instead of zero-hours contracts and ensure all warehouse staff are paid above the national minimum wage following a review into working practices at the retailer.

A report conducted by professional services firm RPC found “serious shortcomings” at the company’s warehouse in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, which Sports Direct’s board “deeply regrets and apologises for”.

The retailer will now offer its directly employed casual retail employees the option of either a zero-hours contract or a permanent contract with a “guaranteed number of minimum hours”.

Sports Direct said it will also suspend its “six strikes and you’re out” disciplinary procedure and pledged to pay warehouse staff above the National Minimum Wage.

READ MORE: Embattled Sports Direct throws open its doors

The RPC report said Sports Direct owner and deputy chairman Mike Ashley, who appeared before MPs over conditions at Shirebrook, “takes ultimate responsibility for any aspects of the working practices that were unsatisfactory”.

The billionaire, who also owns Newcastle United football club, has faced increasing pressure from shareholder groups in the run-up to Wednesday’s annual general meeting (AGM), with calls to overhaul its board of directors and launch an immediate independent review into working conditions at its factories.

Sports Direct has faced a string of accusations, with the Unite union claiming in its submission to the Business Select Committee that staff were subjected to “Victorian” working practices.

Unite said employees lived in constant fear of losing their job or facing disciplinary action for “excessive” talking or spending too long in the toilet.

Ashley is still expected to face shareholder protest and union anger at Wednesday’s AGM and “open day”, where he will open the retailer’s factory doors to the public.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook