Son matches father’s feat of lifting ancient Deeside boulders

A father and son have both mastered one of Scotland’s greatest sporting achievements – lifting boulders weighing a whopping 733lbs.
Stevie Shanks lifted the iconic Dinnie Stones on Saturday, 44 years after his father Jack was hailed for lifting and then carrying them unassisted in 1973. Donald Dinnie was the world’s first sporting superstar and achieved international fame from his exploits around the world. He made history by hoisting the iconic stones across the Potarch Bridge on Deeside in 1860.