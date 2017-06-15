Soldier dies and 3 injured after firing range incident

The Ministry of Defence says a solider has died and three others are injured after an incident at Castlemartin Ranges in Pembrokeshire.

In a statement released on Twitter, Veterans Minister Tobias Ellwood said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of a soldier from the Royal Tank Regiment who died as a result of injuries sustained at Castlemartin Rangers.

“His next of kin were at his bedside and we will be respecting their privacy before further details are released.”

Mr Ellwood confirmed that a full investigation into the circumstance surrounding the death were underway.

