SNP maintains poll lead in the wake of election

The SNP has retained a commanding lead in the polls since the Scottish Parliament elections in May.

A BMG poll of 1,010 Scots aged 16 and over put constituency support for the nationalists on 40 per cent, the Conservatives on 16 per cent, Labour on 14 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 6 per cent.

For a general election vote the SNP is on 40 per cent, followed by the Tories on 16 per cent, Labour on 14 per cent, the Lib Dems 6 per cent and the Greens on 3 per cent.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon remains the most popular leader in Scotland, with an approval rating of +16.