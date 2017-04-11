SNP ‘held more than 80 Europe meetings after Brexit vote’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP ministers held more than 80 meetings in Europe in the weeks following last year’s Brexit vote.

Information obtained by The Times newspaper reveals the extent of the Scottish Government’s charm offensive as they tried to win support for Scotland’s future within the EU.

According to the paper, documents reveal in the five months since last year’s vote, Ms Sturgeon travelled to Belgium, Germany, Bosnia and Iceland.

Meanwhile, her two senior Brexit ministers visited Germany, Belgium, Italy, France and Malta.

Over the 20 weeks following the EU referendum vote, Ms Sturgeon, Mike Russell and Fiona Hyslop met with European figures on 82 occasions.

Over the same period Ms Sturgeon met with Prime Minister Theresa May once and other UK Government officials four times.

Adam Tomkins, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman said: “Rather than trying to work with the UK government to get the best deal from Brexit, it’s clear the SNP were already manoeuvring for independence.”

But a spokesman for Mike Russell said: “It is absolutely essential, following the EU referendum result, that Scotland’s vote to remain in Europe is fully understood among out European friends and neighbours,”