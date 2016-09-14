SNP ‘consider reinstating’ suspended MP Michelle Thomson

The national executive of the SNP will consider a request to reinstate Michelle Thomson, the Edinburgh West MP suspended over a police investigation into her property transactions, following an appeal from the party’s group at Westminster, the Scotsman has learned.

Ms Thomson resigned the party whip and had her SNP membership automatically suspended after it emerged police were investigating property deals carried out by a solicitor struck off for misconduct. She denies any wrongdoing.

It is understood that at a meeting of the SNP’s 54 MPs last night, a motion calling for the party to “urgently” consider readmitting Ms Thomson received unanimous backing.

The motion seen by the Scotsman claims that Ms Thomson has been “denied natural justice” and that “her current situation has gone on for too long”.

The call for Ms Thomson’s reinstatement is likely to provoke controversy as police inquiries into possible mortgage fraud committed by solicitor Christopher Hales are ongoing.

Police Scotland confirmed its investigation, which was launched almost a year ago in September 2015, remained active. However, as of the end of August, Ms Thomson said she had not been yet contacted by police. At the outset of the investigation, Police Scotland said Ms Thomson was not personally the focus of the probe.

The motion reads: “The SNP Westminster Parliamentary Group requests that the National Executive Committee of the SNP urgently considers the position of Michelle Thomson MP with a view to accepting her back into party membership and therefore to the parliamentary whip.

“This request reflects concerns that her current situation has gone on for too long to no good purpose, and that she has been denied natural justice.” During her suspension, it states Ms Thomson has “been a very loyal and extremely hard working member of parliament, while lacking the professional support available to others”.

The motion concludes that any MP charged with an offence should have the whip removed, but notes “that is not the case with Michelle Thomson MP”.

