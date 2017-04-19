SNP abstain as MPs vote in favour of snap General Election

SNP MPs abstained in the House of Commons as MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a snap General Election.

The position was confirmed by the party’s leader at Westminster, Angus Robertson.

Angus Robertson has confirmed that SNP MPs will abstain in a House of Commons vote on a snap general election.

Mr Robertson said his party believed in fixed-term parliaments but would not stand in the way of an early election.

Theresa May’s motion to call an early General Election on 8 June was backed by 522 votes, a majority of 509 MPs.

Only 13 MPs voted against the motion, including former SNP MPs Natalie McGarry and Michelle Thomson.

The next general election had been due to be held in 2020, but the Fixed Term Parliaments Act allows for one to be held earlier if two-thirds of MPs are in favour.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats had already said they supported the move after Mrs May’s announcement on Tuesday.

Nine Labour MPs voted against an election, including Clive Lewis, widely tipped to be a future leadership challenger.