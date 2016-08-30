Skyscanner includes 47-year layover as part of man's trip home

We've all experienced long delays at airports while on holiday.

But a few hours is usually the limit, unless you're very unfortunate.

James Lloyd's screenshot of his trip from Christchurch in New Zealand to London Gatwick - complete with 47-year layover. Picture: Facebook/James Lloyd

Spare a thought then for James Lloyd, who was planning a trip from New Zealand back to his home in Lincolnshire, England using Skyscanner.

The 25-year-old, who was beginning his journey in Christchurch, was planning to fly to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, where he would get on a connecting flight to Bangkok.

As is normal with long distance journeys, Skyscanner included a layover at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - of 413,786 hours and 25 minutes, or equivalent to 47 years.

James was then scheduled to have an eight-hour wait at Dubai before catching a flight to London Gatwick, but what's eight hours over 47 years?

He posted on the travel firm's website, asking: "Hi Skyscanner. Just wondering what you'd recommend I do during the 47 year layover your website has suggested?" along with a screenshot of his proposed journey.

A Skyscanner employee named Jen replied, saying: "Unless you're a huge fan of The Terminal, I'd probably recommend spending those years outside of the airport, so here are a few suggestions."

Jen then listed a number of activities in Bangkok, including a cruise on the Chao Phraya river and becoming a Tai Chi expert in Lumpini Park.

She finished by saying: "Thanks for letting me know about this - I'll get some folk to look into it!"

The firm are also sending a box of 'goodies' to James, who replied: "Thank you for being wonderful sports, and feel free to come and visit any time in the next half century!"

Jen's response to James has received thousands of 'likes' on the social networking site, with other users asking her for advice on what to do with a similar amount of time in other cities.

A Skyscanner spokesperson told the Independent-run Indy100: "We never imagined the Facebook discussion between Jen and James would gain this much interest. Being able to deal with customers’ questions while building relations with them is key for us and we’re lucky to have a great team who feel passionately about this."

Well played Skyscanner, well played.