‘Short window of opportunity’ to break Stormont deadlock

Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire has said a “short window of opportunity” exists to restore a powersharing executive in the region.

As the deadline to form a new Stormont administration passed at 4pm on Monday, following last month’s snap elections, Mr Brokenshire said there remains “an overwhelming desire” for strong and stable devolved government.

“We now have a short window of opportunity to resolve outstanding issues and for an executive to be formed,” he said at a press conference outside Stormont House.

“Everyone owes it to the people of Northern Ireland to grasp that and provide the political leadership and stability that they want.”

Mr Brokenshire said he would make a full statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday setting out a way forward for the region.

More to follow.

