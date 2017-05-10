Sharm el-Sheikh holidays cancelled over terrorism fears

Thomas Cook has cancelled holidays to Sharm el-Sheikh later this year and next summer amid terrorism fears.

STV has reported that the company decided to axe its prearranged flights to and stays in the Egyptian coastal resort for winter 2017-2018 and summer 2018 following Foreign Office travel advice.

Around 300 people with trips to Sharm are affected. They have been encouraged to get in touch with Thomas Cook.

Tourist travel to Sharm el-Sheikh was suspended in December 2015 after a Russian passenger plane flying to St Petersburg crashed in North Sinai, killing 224 on-board.

Russian authorities believed the plane was brought down by an explosive on board.

Since then, the Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the resort.

A Thomas Cook spokesman said: “As long as the flight ban remains in place, the resort is, in effect, closed for British tourists.

“When the advice changes and we can build it into our holiday programme, we look forward to flying customers from the UK to Sharm again so they can enjoy all the resort has to offer.”