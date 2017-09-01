Scots stranded in Romania after flights home cancelled

Scores of Scots holidaymakers face being stranded in Romania for a week after their flights home were cancelled.

Passengers flying with Wizz Air, the Hungarian low-cost airline, were due to return to Glasgow from Bucharest two days ago.

However, their flight was cancelled after the aircraft was forced to undergo unscheduled technical maintenance.

Since then, around 40 passengers have been stuck in the Romanian capital, all the while running up parking costs at Glasgow Airport.

Some said that after their return leg was cancelled, they were given boarding passes for a flight to Glasgow this coming Monday.

They include Bob Jamieson, a company director from Peebles, who has been staying at the nearby Rin Airport Hotel in the town of Otopeni, nine miles north of Bucharest.

Mr Jamieson, who flew to Romania to attend a wedding, said he considered himself “lucky” he had travel insurance, but said he was currently paying £45 a day in charges for his car, which is parked in Glasgow.

He said his initial flight was cancelled at around 1am on Tuesday, hours after it had been due to depart, with hundreds of “angry” passengers in the queue.

He explained: “We were then diverted back to the Wizz Air desk, 200 people in a queue, and given a boarding pass for the next flight to Glasgow. Which was next Monday, a week away.”

Mr Jamieson said there were around 30 or 40 people at the hotel in a similar position, while other passengers chose to travel home on other airlines.

The 70-year-old, who is diabetic, said his insulin supplies ran out, forcing him to contact his doctor, before the hotel arranged for a local pharmacy to deliver his medication. “It was an emergency and I have been cold and shivering,” he added.

Wizz Air said those passengers who opted to rebook on to the next available flight were due to fly out on Monday. Other passengers opted for a full refund.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Wizz has also provided hotel accommodation and meal vouchers to those choosing to wait until the next available flight. Beyond this, we have advised passengers of their rights under EU law with regard to compensation, and how to apply. We are maintaining regular communications with our affected customers and continue to ensure their needs are met.

“Wizz Air sincerely apologizes to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused. However, the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.”