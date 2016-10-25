Scotch Whisky Association chief steps down

Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) chief executive David Frost is to leave the organisation to take up a new role as foreign affairs special adviser to the UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson.

Frost will depart the SWA on Friday, 4 November, the Scotch industry’s trade body said today. The announcement of his departure comes less than a week after the SWA lost its legal appeal in Scotland’s Court of Session to the introduction of 50p per unit minimum pricing on alcohol north of the Border, but it is understood the timing of the job switch was unconnected with that issue.

Frost, a former career diplomat, replaced Gavin Hewitt as SWA chief executive in January 2014 after holding various senior roles in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), including as British ambassador to Denmark, and in the then Department of Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS).

Frost said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chief executive and I want to thank SWA members and my team for their support. Scotch Whisky is a wonderful industry to represent, vital to Scotland and to Britain, operating on a global scale, and held in affection by so many around the world.

“I leave the Association and the industry well-placed to continue to succeed in a competitive market-place during a time of change, including Brexit.”

SWA chairman Pierre Pringuet, who is also vice-president of French spirits giant Pernod Ricard, said: “David has successfully modernised the Association during a challenging time for the industry both economically and politically. We have very much valued his leadership and I am confident he leaves the SWA in a good position to face the future.”

The organisation said that SWA deputy chief executive Julie Hesketh-Laird will be acting CEO for the interim period before the appointment of a new CEO.

Ms Hesketh-Laird joined the trade body in 2005 as director of operational & technical affairs and was additionally appointed deputy chief executive in December 2014.