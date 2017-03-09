Schoolboy who died after allergic reaction is named

The grieving parents of a boy who died after collapsing at school with a suspected allergic reaction have released a picture of their son.

Mohammad Ismaeel Ashraf, known as Ismaeel, became unwell at the Al-Hijrah School in Burbidge Road in Birmingham on March 3.

The nine-year-old collapsed and later died in hospital, despite the efforts of medics and doctors.

His family, who released their son’s picture through the police, is now awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

West Midlands Police said Ismaeel’s parents were being supported by specially-trained officers, while an investigation into the death continued.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster said: “We continue to support the family during this tragic time (and) the family have asked that their privacy is respected.

“We are working with the school and other partners to piece together exactly what happened.”