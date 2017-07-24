Sara Cox stalker who hoarded child porn is jailed

A convicted paedophile who stalked BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox by sending her disturbing letters and hoarded indecent images of children has been sentenced to 16 months in jail.

Anthony Collins, 50, pleaded guilty to harassment relating to notes posted to the 42-year-old Bolton-born host of The Great Pottery Throw Down on BBC Two.

Maidstone Crown Court heard Collins bought her address details online for £17 and sent her letters handwritten in felt-tip pen along with a printed photo of Cox, referred to by her married name Cyzer.

Prosecutor Mary Jacobson said Ms Cox received an envelope on 24 January containing two letters in which Collins wrote that he was lonely, psychologically disturbed and had a long criminal history.

He added that he was poor, living unhappily in a bedsit and he asked Cox to invite him to BBC Radio 2’s studios, saying she was “lovely, warm, kind and sexy”.

In one of the letters, Collins wrote: “Sara, I’m Tony Collins, I’m 49, tall with green eyes. I know you are married to Ben Cyzer and know he is a successful man. I’m unsuccessful in my life.”

Collins referred to Ms Cox’s fondness for dogs and horses, and named her dog in one of the letters. He also included his mobile phone number and a passport picture of himself, Ms Jacobson went on.

On 7 February, Cox’s husband also received a handwritten letter at his workplace, along with a picture of his celebrity wife holding a child, and a diagram with the words “Cancer Analysis” in capital letters.

Ms Jacobson said: “When Ms Cox found out her husband had received a letter she was immediately much more scared.”

When Collins was arrested on 10 February, police found indecent images of girls aged four to 15 in Collins’ bedside table drawers.

Officers also discovered a fake BBC visitor’s pass, a Google map print out of Ms Cox’s sister’s work address and more unposted letters.