Row over plans to cut stake on fixed-odds betting terminals

Concerns have been raised about whether plans to cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) go far enough.

The high-stake, high-speed electronic casino games currently allow a stake of up to £100 every 20 seconds, allowing a player to theoretically gamble away £18,000 an hour.

A Government consultation on cutting the maximum stake from £100 to between £50 and £2 has been described as “deeply disappointing” by shadow culture secretary and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson.

“Ministers have squandered a real opportunity to curb highly addictive fixed-odds betting terminals which can cause real harm to individuals, their families and local communities. After months of delays they’ve simply decided to have another consultation.

“And instead of taking firm measures on the proliferation of gambling advertising, on TV and online, the Government have again been found wanting.

“Britain is suffering from a hidden epidemic of gambling addiction.

“The measures announced today will do very little for those suffering from gambling addiction and for the millions, including hundreds of thousands of children, who are at risk of developing an addiction.

“Labour is committed to reducing the maximum stake for FOBTs to £2 a spin and will ban gambling company advertising on football shirts,” he said. Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: “I have been calling for this for 7 years. Get on with it. FOBTs are ruining more lives by the hour.

“The Treasury shouldn’t be making money out of FOBTs. This is well overdue, Govnt needs to stop dragging its feet.”

A spokesman for the Association of British Bookmakers said: “Today’s consultation sets out a number of proposals which we will consider and respond to.

“We believe the focus of any final decision should be to ensure measures are adopted that will be of genuine benefit to problem gamblers.

“Betting shops cater for over six million customers every year and the vast majority of them gamble responsibly.

“We know that most problem gamblers use seven or more different types of gambling products, therefore there is a challenge for the whole gambling industry to move from a position where there is a stable level of problem gambling in this country to one where problem gambling rates are decreasing.

“Betting shops are investing very significant sums of money to help identify those at risk so that they get the help that they need, we are continually updating and working to improve responsible gambling measures.”

A spokesman for William Hill said: “This is a broad package of gambling reform.

“We are pleased that the Government recognises both the industry’s contribution to the wider economy and the progress made on social responsibility including player tracking.

“We are concerned that severe stake cuts remain an option and will play a full part in the consultation process to ensure an evidence-based outcome.”

Last month it emerged that the Gambling Commission was investigating allegations that Ladbrokes staff watched an addict borrow hundreds of pounds in payday loans and lose it all on fixed-odds betting terminals.

Paul Jones, 39, said he took out two high-interest loans within an hour in front of employees at a branch of the bookmaker in Birmingham, the Guardian reported.

He told the paper the staff knew he was borrowing money to keep playing on the machines but did not try to stop him.

“I borrowed the maximum I could, about £200, and lost that within 15 minutes,” he added.

“I didn’t want to leave because I was sure the machine would pay out soon.”

Ladbrokes told the Guardian that it “has a clear commitment to helping our customers gamble in a safe and responsible manner, both in-shop and online”.

“We are currently investigating the claims made in this case,” a spokesman added at the time.