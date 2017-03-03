Rod Stewart apologises for re-enactment of Isis ‘beheading’

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart has offered his “deepest apologies” but said his actions were “misinterpreted” after he was filmed appearing to re-enact an Isis-style beheading in the desert.

A video of the singer, 72, was posted on wife Penny Lancaster’s Instagram account - then later deleted - showing the couple with friends while on his world tour.

A screen shot from a video in which Rod Stewart 're-enacts' an Isis-style beheading

The star said in a statement: “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

“Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”