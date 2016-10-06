Road closed in search for missing Scots RAF serviceman

Police searching for a missing RAF serviceman have explored a section of railway line and briefly closed a section of A-road.

Corrie McKeague, 23, disappeared 12 days ago after going out for the evening with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

British Transport Police have helped Suffolk Police with searches along the railway line from Bury St Edmunds. A section of the A1101 between the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills and Icklingham was closed while officers conducted further searches along it.

Work has also been carried out along the A11, with all searches aiming to uncover items which may give clues as to his whereabouts. A trawl of a bin lorry earlier this week failed to locate Mr McKeague’s phone, which is thought to have been lost or discarded.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, of Dunfermline, made an emotional appeal for information on Monday but a number of potential witnesses seen on CCTV have yet to come forward.