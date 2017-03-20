Richard Hammond ‘fine’ after Grand Tour motorbike crash

Richard Hammond has assured fans he is “fine” after falling off a motorbike “many times” while filming for The Grand Tour.

The TV presenter was in a remote part of Mozambique in east Africa shooting the Amazon Prime programme when the accident occurred, according to The Sun.

In a post, entitled ‘Yes, I fell off but yes, I’m fine. Sorry’, shared on motoring social media platform DriveTribe, Hammond confirmed the reports.

He wrote: “Thanks for enquiries re my slight shunt whilst filming for GT.

“I can confirm that yes, I fell off a. bike, many times, in fact and yes, I banged my head and everything else. But life goes on (sic).”

Hammond’s co-star Jeremy Clarkson had told the newspaper: “He really did hurt himself quite badly.”

But asked if fellow host Hammond went to hospital, Clarkson joked: “We don’t do hospitals.”

It comes 11 years after Hammond suffered life-threatening head injuries following a high-speed crash as he filmed for BBC’s Top Gear in 2006.

The presenter was in a coma for two weeks following the 288mph accident, but made a full recovery.