Revealed: The Primark Christmas jumpers for 2017

For many, they’re one of the most recent Christmas traditions, and a must-have item each Festive season.

Primark has released a sneak peek of their range of Christmas jumpers for 2017.

Is this the jumper for you?

While last year saw a host of light up jumpers and comical jumpers, the images released so far by the High Street store have a rather traditional design.

The popularity of the Christmas jumper has increased massively in the last year, with a day now dedicated to people wearing them.

For some, Primark Christmas jumpers are a relatively new Festive tradition, and many tend to sell almost as soon as they hit the shelves.

Jumpers are to go on sale from the end of October.

Priced from £12 Primark Christmas jumpers will go on sale from the end of October.

B&M have already released their Christmas jumper range, with many others launching their range around the same time.