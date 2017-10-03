Search

Revealed: The Primark Christmas jumpers for 2017

Primark have released a range of their Festive jumpers.
Primark have released a range of their Festive jumpers.
For many, they’re one of the most recent Christmas traditions, and a must-have item each Festive season.

Primark has released a sneak peek of their range of Christmas jumpers for 2017.

Is this the jumper for you?

Is this the jumper for you?

While last year saw a host of light up jumpers and comical jumpers, the images released so far by the High Street store have a rather traditional design.

The popularity of the Christmas jumper has increased massively in the last year, with a day now dedicated to people wearing them.

For some, Primark Christmas jumpers are a relatively new Festive tradition, and many tend to sell almost as soon as they hit the shelves.

Jumpers are to go on sale from the end of October.

Jumpers are to go on sale from the end of October.

Priced from £12 Primark Christmas jumpers will go on sale from the end of October.

B&M have already released their Christmas jumper range, with many others launching their range around the same time.