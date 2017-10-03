Revealed: The Primark Christmas jumpers for 2017

For many, they’re one of the most recent Christmas traditions, and a must-have item each Festive season.
Primark has released a sneak peek of their range of Christmas jumpers for 2017.
While last year saw a host of light up jumpers and comical jumpers, the images released so far by the High Street store have a rather traditional design.
The popularity of the Christmas jumper has increased massively in the last year, with a day now dedicated to people wearing them.
For some, Primark Christmas jumpers are a relatively new Festive tradition, and many tend to sell almost as soon as they hit the shelves.
Priced from £12 Primark Christmas jumpers will go on sale from the end of October.
B&M have already released their Christmas jumper range, with many others launching their range around the same time.
