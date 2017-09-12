Real-life Rapunzel, 10, has longest hair in Britain

A ten-year-old real-life Rapunzel has grown her hair until it reaches her knees - and now has the longest locks in Britain.

At just 130cm tall, Izabella Fucilla is approximately 15cm shorter than any of her other female classmates.

Izabella Fucilla's hair reaches down to her calves. Picture: SWNS

But her 104cm long hair stretches down almost the length of her whole body - and makes her the longest-haired girl in Britain for her age and height.

And her mum Tereza says the 10-year-old is on a mission to keep growing her hair to the ground.

“She loves having long hair, and it’s always been her dream to grow it to the ground,” said mum-of-two Tereza, 43, from Totteridge & Whetstone in North London.

“It’s a big deal to her that she has the longest hair. Some of her classmates are a little bit cheeky and tell her that her hair isn’t really the longest because she’s so small.

“And she’ll come to me and say, ‘Mummy, my hair is the longest, isn’t it?’”

Izabella has been growing her Rapunzel-like hair her whole life, and Tereza says she has only had it trimmed three times in the last decade.

She added that her daughter is an “unbelievable” gymnast and has entered competitions - but that her long hair understandably gets in the way.

“We have to triple it up every time, so that it ends up in a bun that looks like a massive saucer on her head,” said Tereza.

And general hair maintenance can also be “a nightmare”, says Tereza.

“It takes a full hour to wash and dry it. It can get really knotty - it takes about half an hour to brush it out after she’s had a shower,” she said.

“If I don’t blow-dry it before she goes to bed and she sleeps on it wet, then it will still be wet in the morning when she gets up.”

But despite the time and effort Izabella’s long hair takes up, Tereza still thinks that her daughter’s long hair is “beautiful”.

“She really is tiny for her age. She’s only 130cm while most of the others in her class are about 145-150cm, and she only has Size 12 feet, which is teeny,” said Tereza.

“But she gets asked about her hair everywhere we go.

“She’s adamant that she wants to keep growing her hair until it reaches the ground, and then cut it off to be made into wigs for children with cancer.”

Tereza added that Izabella’s little sister Sophia, 9 - who is already the same height as Izabella - will also be cutting her 66cm-long hair for the same cause.

“She’s trying to chase after her big sister in terms of hair length - but I don’t think she’ll grow it as long as Izabella,” said Tereza.

And Izabella says she wants to keep her hair long for as long as she can.

“I really like having long hair, because you can do a lot of things with it, and have a lot of different styles,” she said.

“It gets in the way when I do gymnastics, so we have to tie it up, but it doesn’t really take too long.

“I’m kind of nervous about having it cut, but I don’t want to keep it long forever. I think I’ll have it just above my hips,” she added.