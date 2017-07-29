Rashan Charles death: Protesters throw fireworks at police

Violence has erupted on the streets of east London as protesters angry at the death of a black man following a police chase threw bottles and fireworks at officers.

The group blocked part of Kingsland Road with wheelie bins, mattresses and debris at around 3.40pm, following the death of Rashan Charles.

Officers retreated as items including bottles were thrown towards them, but the group remained at the barricade, stopping cyclists and motorists from passing.

Protesters, some wearing masks, jumped on to a lorry which drove through and clung to its wing mirrors as it hit the bins lined up in its path.

A man sat on one bin, which was pushed along by the vehicle, while another clambered on to its roof as it continued to drive.

Municipal staff clean the trashed streets following a demonstration demanding justice after the death of Rashan Charles. Picture; Getty

It eventually came to a stop, with its window and windscreen smashed, but left the scene after speaking to police.

As night fell, mattresses and bins forming part of the barricade were set on fire and riot police moved in.

Angry clashes broke out at around 10pm, as scores of missiles were launched at police as they attempted to disperse the group.

Restaurants and bars pulled down their shutters, locking customers inside, as the protesters were pushed down Kingsland High Street and beyond Dalston Kingsland Station.

Rashan Charles, who was killed last weekend after police tried to detain him, on Kingsland road in London. Picture; Getty

The police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), is investigating the events leading to the death of Mr Charles on Saturday.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show at least one police officer attempting to restrain him on the floor of a shop at 1.45am, close to where the protest is being held.

The 20-year-old later died in hospital.

The IPCC said in a statement on Friday: “We understand the concerns raised following Rashan’s death.

“We will independently examine the circumstances of this incident, we will follow the evidence, we will consider whether there is an indication there may have been misconduct or criminality, and we will seek to answer the questions that Rashan’s family and the community of Hackney understandably have.”

The violence appeared to have been dispersed shortly after 11pm but shattered glass littered the streets of Dalston and a helicopter continued to circle