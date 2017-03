RAF Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a plane from Bucharest and escort it to Birmingham Airport.

Typhoon planes were deployed from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire this morning along with Belgian F-16 fighter jets, according to radar tracking service Airlive.

The plane, believed to be a Saab 340, was intercepted over the North Sea after it departed from the Romanian capital at around 1.30am.

It landed safely at Birmingham Airport just before 7.30am.