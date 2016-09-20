Queen praises Team GB Paralympians’ ‘magnificent performance’

The Queen has praised Britain’s Paralympic athletes, describing their achievements as a “magnificent performance” as the sportsmen and women arrived home.

The Rio Games saw ParalympicsGB win 64 golds, the most by a British team since 1988, and a total of 147 medals.

The Queen said in her message: “As the 2016 Paralympic Games draw to a close, I offer my warmest congratulations to the athletes of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to the athletes of all Commonwealth countries, for their many successes in Rio de Janeiro.

“The magnificent performance of ParalympicsGB this year reflects the talent and commitment of the athletes and their support teams.

“I send my good wishes to all those who have contributed to the success of these memorable Games.”

ParalympicsGB athletes were greeted yesterday at Heathrow Airport by large crowds of friends, family and fans after their most successful Games since 1988, winning 147 overall made up of 64 golds, 39 silvers and 44 bronze.

Britain’s most decorated female Paralympic athlete Dame Sarah Storey said the atmosphere in Rio de Janeiro was just as electric as it was in London in 2012.

Storey came back from her seventh Games with three gold medals in cycling, taking her total up to 14 and surpassing Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson’s record of 11 golds.

She said: “I don’t think I have smiled this much since my wedding day, it is just amazing. The support we have had and the atmosphere here is just incredible.

“The support there [in Rio] was amazing. I think the thing that was missed was that Brazilians do not plan things months in advance, they decide the week before.

“Although ticket sales hadn’t gone particularly well, they were always going to get ­better. There was more people in the park on one of the days than there was on any day at the Olympics, which astounded me.”

London 2012 was hailed as the most successful Paralympics ever at the time, but the Great Britain side came back from Rio with 27 more medals and Storey believes they have carried the legacy of London on well and that the planning and team spirit was part of the reason why the Great Britain team was so successful.