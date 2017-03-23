Police name Westminster terror attacker as Khalid Masood

Police have named the man behind the attack outside the Houses of Parliament as Khalid Masood.

The 52-year-old was born in Ken but was believed to have lived most recently in the West Midlands, according to detectives.

Union flags fly at half-mast in front of Big Ben as a mark of respect for the victims of the March 22 terror attack. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Police indicated Masood was known by a number of different aliases.

Scotland Yard also said that Masood had not been the subject of any current investigations. There was no prior intelligence about his intent to carry out a terror attack.

Ealier on Thursday, police also named the more two victims of the Westminister attack.

The second victim was a Spanish mother-of-two who was believed to be on her way to pick up her children when she was hit.

Mother-of-two Aysha Frade who was tragically killed during the attack on Westminster on Wednesday when she went to pick up her children (pictured)

The El Confidential newspaper reported that Aysha Frade, 43, had just left the DLD College where she was a head of department teaching Spanish, when she was struck by the vehicle driven by the terrorist.

The paper reported that she was on her way to pick up her two daughters, aged eight and 11, at the time.

It is understood Mrs Frade was from the town of Betanzos, Galicia. She had a UK passport because she was married to a UK citizen.

Rachel Borland, the college’s principal, today said staff were “deeply shocked and saddened”.

Third victim American tourist Kurt Cochran (left) who was on holiday in London with his wife Melissa. Picture: PA

She added: “All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family.

“We will be offering every support we can to them as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us.”

A third victim was a US tourist at the end of his holiday in London.

In a statement, the family of Kurt Cochran praised by family as ‘a good man and a loving husband.’

Mr Cochran had been in Europe, including a trip to Scotland, with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and were due to return to the United States on Thursday.

His wife Melissa was seriously injured in the attack and is still being treated in hospital.

Meanwhile the Metroplitan Police’s senior anti-terror officer Mark Rowley revised the death toll down from five to four - the attacker, Pc Keith Palmer, who he stabbed, Mrs Frade and Mr Cochran.

He said 29 people had been treated in hospital with seven people in a critical condition.

READ MORE: Seven arrested in terror raids linked to Westminster terror attack

Police meanwhile today said seven people were arrested in overnight raids.

A debate due to have been held at Holyrood on a second Scottish independence referendum was postponed.