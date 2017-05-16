Police launch appeal after car stolen with girl, 6, inside

An urgent hunt has been launched for a six-year-old girl who was in her father’s car when it was stolen by a man posing as a buyer.

Beatrice Felicia was sitting on the back seat of the Volkswagen Passat that her father had hoped to sell to an unknown man when they met at the Jet Petrol Station in Leyton High Road, in east London, at around 6.30pm.

The man jumped in the brown car, registration number NG11 BMZ, and drove off with the girl still inside, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers have issued an urgent appeal for help to trace the Romanian girl, who does not speak English, has long black plaited hair and blue eyes and was wearing a pink flowery top and grey leggings.

The suspect was described as Asian and aged in his 30s, with short dark hair, a dark beard and wearing a dark jacket with white fur-lining on the hood and green Nike TN trainers.

The car was last seen heading towards the Chadwell Heath area.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the girl or the car, or who has information that may assist police, should call 999 immediately.