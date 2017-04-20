Pink Floyd frontman in first album release for 25 years

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is to release his first solo studio album for 25 years.

Described as an unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times, Is This The Life We Really Want? includes a track titled The Last Refugee.

The 12-track record, out on 2 June, includes appearances from Lucius singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Proctor, and is the former Floyd bassist and frontman’s first studio album since 1992 release Amused To Death.

Read more: Pink Floyd legend shows solidarity with Celtic in flag row

Waters, who earlier this year revealed he would consider performing on the border between the US and Mexico as a protest against President Donald Trump, drew inspiration from Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish’s Lesson From The Karma Sutra.

The album artwork shows lines of redacted text with only the broken sentence “Is this the life we really want?” left visible.