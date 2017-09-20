Parsons Green: Police arrest two more suspects in Wales

Have your say

Police investigating the Parsons Green terrorist attack have arrested two more men.

The men, aged 48 and 30, were arrested at 5:10am on Wednesday in Newport, Wales, by anti-terror police.

It follows the arrest of a 25-year-old man at a separate address in the city on Tuesday evening, and police are searching both address.

Two other men who were arrested on Saturday remain in police custody, bringing the total number of men arrested to five.

The 18-year-old arrested in Dover on Saturday remains in police custody, and a warrant has been granted to detain him until September 23.

A 21-year-old man from Hounslow was also arrested on Saturday, and will be detained until Thursday.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation.

“A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday.

“We now have five men in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses.

“Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.

“We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption.

“However, it is important that we continue with these searches and I’d like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation.”