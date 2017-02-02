Oil giant Shell reveals 8% slide in annual profits

Royal Dutch Shell has reported an 8 per cent fall in full-year profits to $3.5 billion (£2.7 billion).

The results were dragged down by a lacklustre fourth quarter, which saw profits fall 44 per cent to $1bn (£789 million).

We are reshaping Shell and delivered a good cash flow performance Ben van Beurden

The results come despite oil prices recovering from around $27 US dollars a barrel last January to more than $55 a barrel.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: “We are reshaping Shell and delivered a good cash flow performance this quarter with over $9bn (£7.1bn) in cash flow from operations.

“Debt has been reduced and, for the second consecutive quarter, free cash flow more than covered our cash dividend.”

Excluding exceptional items, profits fell 37 per cent to $7.18 billion for the year.

Shell, which completed a $52.6bn (£36.4bn) acquisition of BG Group last year, is embarking on an ambitious cost-cutting drive and a $30bn divestment initiative.

Earlier this week Shell announced it will sell off a package of North Sea assets for up to $3.8bn to smaller rival Chrysaor.

Mr van Beurden said: “We are operating the company at an underlying cost level that is $10bn lower than Shell and BG combined only 24 months ago.

“We are gaining momentum on divestments, with some 15 billion US dollars (£11.8 billion) completed in 2016, announced, or in progress, and we are on track to complete our overall $30bn divestment programme as planned.”

