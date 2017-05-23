Number of fatalities after Manchester concert ‘explosion’

A number of people have died and others were injured in a reported explosion at Manchester Arena during a pop concert, police say.

Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” at the venue shortly after US singer Ariana Grande’s gig finished on Monday evening.

Greater Manchester Police said there are a “number of confirmed fatalities and others injured” and emergency services are at the scene after reports of an explosion.

The area around the arena was swamped with police and emergency services and approach roads were closed.

Witnesses said they heard two loud bangs inside the arena coming from the area of the bars.

One fan at the concert with his sister described how the apparent explosion happened as fans were leaving the arena.

Emergency services at Manchester Arena. Picture: PA

Majid Khan, 22, said: “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.”

Oliver Jones, 17, who attended with his 19-year-old sister, said: “The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run.

“I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.”

US singer Ariana Grande was performing at Manchester Arena. Picture: Getty Images

Manchester’s Victoria station, which backs on to the arena, has been evacuated and all trains cancelled.

National Rail said in an online statement: “Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Manchester Arena. As Manchester Victoria is located near the arena, the station has been evacuated and all lines closed.

“Trains are currently unable to run to/from Manchester Victoria. Some trains will be cancelled throughout or start/terminate at alternative stations. Disruption is expected to continue until end of the day.”

Politicians send condolences

Armed police at Manchester Arena. Picture: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with all those affected by the “terrible incident” in Manchester.

His political rival Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, condemned the “shocking and horrific” attack targeting youngsters at the Ariana Grande concert.

In a message on Twitter Mr Corbyn said: “Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.”

Mr Farron said: “This is a shocking and horrific attack targeting children and young people who were simply enjoying a concert.

“My deepest sympathies are with the victims, and with families who have lost loved ones, as well as those desperately waiting for news.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of the emergency services.

“This is an attack on innocent people and the nation is united both in its grief and its determination to stand up to this deplorable attack.”

Liverpool’s metro mayor Steve Rotheram, whose daughters were at the Manchester Arena concert, said: “Feel sick to think that people have lost their lives at a gig attended by so many young people.

“All my thoughts go out to those parents waiting to hear of the safety of their children. It’s a parents worse nightmare. So, so sad.”

Mr Rotheram thanked the taxi driver who picked up his two girls from the venue.