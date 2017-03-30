Nicola Sturgeon: UK government plans Holyrood ‘power grab’

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that the UK Government is planning a "power grab" on the powers of the Scottish Parliament on the back of the Brexit negotiations.

The First Minister warned such a move would be "unacceptable" during the two-year process which sees the widespread return of powers from Brussels to the UK.

The Conservative Government at Westminster has previously rejected such claims and said Brexit will almost certainly mean more powers for Holyrood.

Ms Sturgeon said all the devolved nations of the UK have been treated with "contempt" by the Conservative Government at Westminster over Brexit during First Ministers Questions at Holyrood today.

"One of the things I think should concern everybody is the way in which Conservative ministers at Westminster echoed by Conservative party members in this chamber choose their words so very carefully over this issue," the SNP leader said.

"They talk about not taking away any decisions that we already make here - as if we're somehow supposed to be grateful for that.

"But the issue around the great Repeal Bill is about powers currently with the EU, that if they were to be repatriated in areas that are currently wholly devolved - agriculture, fishing, for example - where should those powers go?

"Under the current terms of the Scotland Act, those powers should automatically come to to this chamber. But nobody in the UK Government - and I discussed this with the Prime Minister on Monday - nobody on the Conservative benches will give that guarantee.

"Which leads me to suspect that what the Tories are actually planning is a power grab on this Parliament. And that will be absolutely unacceptable."

The Great Repeal Bill, converting EU law which currently applies in the UK to British law, is being published at Westminster today. Ms Sturgeon said she will be looking for support from the Labour benches if such a power grab scenario arises.

"Surely not even labour in those circumstances could stay subservient to the Tories - surely even they would have to stand up for Scotland's interests."

But the "power grab" claims have been rejected by the UK Government. Theresa May's Article 50 letter to the EU this week, triggering Brexit, even indicated that significant new powers all likely to be transferred to the UK's devolved administrations.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie accused the UK Government of contempt over its approach to the devolved Governments of the UK in the Brexit talks.

"In the face of that contempt which has been shown to Scotland by the UK Government, we want to put the power over Scotland's future back into the hands of the voters who live here," he said. "The UK ministers want that power for themselves - they want the ability to re-write laws by fiat - without the normal check and balances. This is the same UK Government which promised to write into law the permanence of this Parliament, the permanence of the Parliament that 74% of people in Scotland voted to create, and they abandoned that promise as well."