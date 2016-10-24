New Ukip leadership candidate sorry for ‘gay donkey’ comment

A former Ukip parliamentary candidate who once accused a “homosexual donkey” of trying to rape his horse has announced he is running for the party’s leadership.

John Rees-Evans apologised for his controversial 2014 comments, describing them as “playful banter with a mischievous activist”.

He told the anecdote after anti-Ukip protesters asked him to respond to comments apparently made by another member of the party that “some homosexuals prefer sex with animals”.

Mr Rees-Evans then replied: “Actually I’ve witnessed that.” He then told his story: “I’ve got a horse and it was there in the field. And a donkey came up – my horse is a stallion – and a donkey came up which was male, and I’m afraid tried to rape my horse.”

As he announced his candidacy for the leadership, Mr Rees-Evans said: “I concede it was a mistake to be playful with an activist in the street, the fact is I’m not a politician. The guy was just asking me questions. I was very early coming into politics and I’m sorry if I offended anyone but can we please move on?”

The former Cardiff South and Penarth parliamentary candidate also admitted that he once took a handgun to Ikea in Bulgaria, where he has a home. “On that particular day I was doing some training, which is quite normal in Bulgaria,” he said.