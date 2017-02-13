Most of Cabinet ‘would vote to oust’ embattled John Bercow

Most of the Cabinet would vote to oust under-fire Commons Speaker John Bercow, one of his leading critics has claimed.

Tory MPs have questioned how Mr Bercow can be seen as neutral after he revealed he voted Remain in the Brexit referendum and branding US President Donald Trump “racist and sexist”.

Former minister James Duddridge is pushing for a vote of no confidence in the Speaker and claimed only a “handful” of Cabinet ministers would fail to back it as Downing Street has said Mr Bercow’s future is a “matter for MPs”.

Mr Duddridge said: “I have spoken to a couple of people in the Cabinet who say they would vote for the no confidence motion...Certainly I expect the majority to support the vote of no confidence.”

Mr Bercow was plunged into fresh controversy after a video emerged of him talking to students at Reading University earlier this month in which he said he voted to stay in the EU and referred to “untruths” during the Brexit campaign.

Parliament’s website says the Commons Speaker “must remain politically impartial at all times” and the controversies have led to calls for his resignation before the Commons returns from recess next week.

Mr Duddridge said Mr Bercow may take up a potential compromise solution and resign, after former culture secretary John Whittingdale suggested the Speaker’s term of office was coming to a natural end.