More than 100 animals seized in Aberdeenshire ‘puppy farm’ raid

Have your say

Nearly 90 dogs and puppies have been seized during a raid at what animal welfare officers believe could be Scotland’s largest puppy farm.

Scottish SPCA officers executed a warrant at East Mains of Ardlogie farm near Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday.

Puppies which vets estimate could be around only five days old, and of various breeds, were taken to the charity’s centre in Glasgow.

A number of other animals, including rabbits and ferrets, were also seized.

A Scottish SPCA undercover inspector said Operation Delphin aimed to tackle the “horrific trade” in puppy farming.

“We can confirm we attended a property in the Aberdeenshire area yesterday and seized 105 animals. All the animals are currently going through an intensive veterinary screening process to assess their overall health.

“Investigations are on-going and no further comment can be made at this point.

“Our current priority is tackling the cruel and illegal puppy trade, which puts profit before animal welfare, under the banner of Operation Delphin. It is a multi-agency approach to tackling this horrific trade.”