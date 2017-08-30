Mike Ashley sues business associate over golf course deal

Former major Rangers shareholder Mike Ashley is suing a business associate over a golf course deal

The Newcastle United owner and Sports Direct boss has alleged breach of contract and has asked for repayment of £3 million investment or compensation.

Detail of the claim emerged in paperwork lodged by lawyers at the High Court in London.

