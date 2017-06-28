Michael Bond, creator of Paddington bear, dies at 91

Michael Bond, the creator of Paddington bear, has died at the age of 91 following a short illness.

His publisher, HarperCollins, confirmed that the author had died at home on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for HarperCollins said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Michael Bond, CBE, the creator of one of Britain’s best-loved children’s characters, Paddington, died at home yesterday aged 91 following a short illness.”

The Berkshire-born author published his first book - A Bear Called Paddington - in 1958, and continued writing until his death.

His most recent Paddington story was published in April, titled Paddington’s Finest Hour.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, said: “I feel privileged to have been Michael Bond’s publisher – he was a true gentleman, a bon viveur, the most entertaining company and the most enchanting of writers.

“He will be forever remembered for his creation of the iconic Paddington, with his duffle coat and wellington boots, which touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations.

“My thoughts and love are with his wife, Sue and his children Karen and Anthony.”

