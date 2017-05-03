May accuses EU leaders of meddling in general election

Theresa May accused EU leaders of deliberately trying to influence the result of the general election as she formally launched the campaign with an attack on Brussels officials.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister accused “Brussels bureaucrats” of deliberately leaking details of talks between Mrs May and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in order to misrepresent the UK’s Brexit stance.

Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: Getty Images

The remarks risk further damaging relations between the UK and the EU weeks before Brexit talks are supposed to begin in earnest. This morning Brexit secretary David Davis said the UK would not conduct talks “with a megaphone”.

On her return from visiting the Queen to confirm the dissolution of parliament, Mrs May said: “In the last few days, we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be.

“Britain’s negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press. The European Commission’s negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials.

“All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on 8 June.

“By contrast, I made clear in my letter to the President of the European Council invoking Article 50 last month that, in leaving the European Union, Britain means no harm to our friends and allies on the continent.”

Mrs May added: “We continue to believe that no deal is better for Britain than a bad deal. But we want a deal. We want a deep and special partnership with the European Union. And we want the EU to succeed.

“But the events of the last few days have shown that - whatever our wishes, and however reasonable the positions of Europe’s other leaders - there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed. Who do not want Britain to prosper.”

The Prime Minister said Brexit talks were “central to everything” and warned that “the consequences will be serious” if they produce the wrong outcome.

“The choice the country faces now is very simple,” Mrs May said. “Because there are only two people who can possibly be Prime Minister after the 8th of June to negotiate Brexit. It is a choice between me – and Jeremy Corbyn.”

Nicola Sturgeon accused the Prime Minister of poisoning the atmosphere of Brexit talks and trying to turn the EU into a “bogeyman” in order to win votes.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the First Minister said: “The UK needs the best possible Brexit deal and has limited leverage, so for the Prime Minister to poison atmosphere for partisan reasons is deeply irresponsible.

“Having called election for reasons of party not national interest, the Prime Minister now seems intent on fighting the campaign in the same way.

“Making a bogeyman of the EU is all about distracting attention from Tories’ wider record - while the Prime Minister continues to hide from voters.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “The Prime Minister admitted that she is rolling the dice on her Brexit talks and if we don’t get it right then our economic security will be at risk.

“Despite admitting these talks could end in disaster the Prime Minister refuses to give the people the final say on the Brexit deal.

“We need to judge the Prime Minister on her record and a matter of days after her personal intervention the Brexit bill rocketed from 50 billion to 100 billion.

“She is the person behind the go home vans, blocking child refugees and the rape clause. Her vision of the world is cold and uncaring.”

