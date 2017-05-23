Manchester attack: Election campaigning to remain suspended

The party leaders’ campaigns for the 8 June General Election will remain suspended on Wednesday following the attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May will continue handling the response to the atrocity.

The campaigns of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat counterpart Tim Farron, who both attended the vigil in Manchester after the attack, will also remain paused.

But in individual seats, candidates may resume their local campaigns, with some would-be MPs anxious to avoid giving the impression that terrorism is triumphing over democracy.

Mrs May spoke to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the hours after the bomb attack, and agreed to put the contest on hold until further notice.

The two leaders are understood to have remained in regular contact about the situation.