Manchester arena explosion: 19 dead, over 50 injured

A suspected terrorist attack at Manchester Arena concert has left 19 people dead and over 50 injured.

Dozens of others were injured at the venue where US pop star Ariana Grande had been staging a concert.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said it is being treated as a “terrorist incident until we have further information”.

If confirmed as terrorism it would be the worst attack in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

As investigators begin to piece together what happened, here is a summary of events so far:

- Police said around 50 people were injured, while North West Ambulance Service said 59 casualties had been taken to six hospitals around the city.

Ariana Grande concert attendees Vikki Baker and her daughter Charlotte, aged 13, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last night's explosion at Manchester Arena. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

- US media outlets reported officials in America as saying a suicide bomber was suspected as being behind the blast, although this has not been confirmed by GMP.

- Home Secretary Amber Rudd has described it as a “barbaric act”, while Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts are with those affected by the “appalling” incident and will chair a Cobra meeting on Tuesday.

- Officers carried out a controlled explosion on a second suspect item, which they later said was abandoned clothing.

Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” at around 10.30pm, as fans were leaving the arena shortly after the show finished.

Police stand guard at the scene of the suspected terrorist attack. Picture: Getty Images

One fan, Majid Khan, 22, described how the explosion happened: “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.”

Oliver Jones, 17, who attended with his 19-year-old sister, said: “The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run.

“I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.”

Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena. Picture: Getty

The area around the arena was swamped with police and emergency services and approach roads were closed.

Ms Grande, 23, has said she is “broken” following the explosion moments after she left the stage on Monday evening.

Tweeting in the early hours of Tuesday, the 23-year-old said: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Meanwhile Grande’s management team, Scooter Braun Projects, said they had been left heartbroken by the incident and praised the actions of Manchester’s emergency services.

They said: “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

Emergency services at Manchester Arena. Picture: PA

“We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives.

“We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

A spokesman for the singer had earlier said she had been uninjured in the incident.

Manchester’s Victoria station, which backs on to the arena, was evacuated and all trains and trams cancelled.

Meanwhile the ambulance service warned people only to call “for life-threatening emergencies” and said a “large number of resources” were at the incident.

Manchester Fire and Rescue described the incident as “utterly heartbreaking” and asked people not to dial 999 “unless you really need us”.

Manchester Arena said the explosion happened “outside the venue in a public space”.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims,” it said.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: “This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised.

“If it is confirmed this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act but also a deeply futile one. Manchester is a proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims.

“We give heartfelt thanks to our emergency services for their response and council staff are doing all they can to support.”

North West Ambulance Service said it has taken 59 casualties to various hospitals and treated a number of walking wounded at the scene.

Mr Hopkins said: “At around 10.33pm we received reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena in the city centre.

“This was at the conclusion of the Ariana Grande concert.

“Currently, we have 19 people confirmed to have lost their lives in the explosion and around 50 casualties that are being treated at six hospitals around Greater Manchester.

“My thoughts are very much with those who have been injured and lost their lives and their loved ones at this terrible time, we are doing all we can to support them.

An emergency number was established for those concerned about loved ones - 0161 856 9400.

Mr Hopkins said: “We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we have further information, we are working closely with national counter-terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners.

“This is clearly a very concerning time for everyone. We are doing all that we can, working with local and national agencies to support those affected as we gather information about what happened last night.”

Politicians send condolences

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon‏ tweeted: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with all those affected by the “terrible incident” in Manchester.

His political rival Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, condemned the “shocking and horrific” attack targeting youngsters at the Ariana Grande concert.

In a message on Twitter Mr Corbyn said: “Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.”

Mr Farron said: “This is a shocking and horrific attack targeting children and young people who were simply enjoying a concert.

“My deepest sympathies are with the victims, and with families who have lost loved ones, as well as those desperately waiting for news.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of the emergency services.

“This is an attack on innocent people and the nation is united both in its grief and its determination to stand up to this deplorable attack.”

Liverpool’s metro mayor Steve Rotheram, whose daughters were at the Manchester Arena concert, said: “Feel sick to think that people have lost their lives at a gig attended by so many young people.

“All my thoughts go out to those parents waiting to hear of the safety of their children. It’s a parents worse nightmare. So, so sad.”

Mr Rotheram thanked the taxi driver who picked up his two girls from the venue.