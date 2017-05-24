Manchester arena attack: who are the victims?

Some of the 22 victims of the suicide bomber who brought carnage to the Manchester Arena have been named.

Among them are parents who were coming to greet their children after the concert and take them safely home, as well as excited youngsters attending their first ever concert.

Martyn Hett

The 29-year-old PR manager, who had appeared on TV shows Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, was killed days before leaving for a two-month trip to the US.

Mr Hett’s brother, Dan Hett, confirmed his death on Twitter, saying: “They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken.”

Russell Hayward, believed to be Mr Hett’s partner, paid tribute to him, saying: “We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn’t survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.

Kelly Brewster was identified by family and friends as one of those killed in the Manchester attack (Photo: Facebook)

“I’m in a really bad way so please forgive if I don’t reply. Thankfully I have this wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will.”

Marcin and Angelika Klis

A Polish couple who had gone to Manchester Arena to collect their daughters were among the victims.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told a Polish radio station: “The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe.”

Georgina Callander, 18, with Ariana Grande. Picture: GoFundMe

A spokesman for the country’s foreign ministry said “at least two people have died and one person has been injured” but could not confirm any further details.

Yesterday York University student Alex Klis said she was looking for her parents Angelika and Marcin, who had been missing since the attack.

In a post shared widely on Facebook she wrote: “Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they’ve been missing ever since the attack.”

Olivia Campbell

Olivia, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was among the first of the terrorist’s victims to be named.

The 15-year-old went to Tottington High School and had been to the concert with her friend, Adam, who has received treatment in hospital.

Olivia’s family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, but in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.

Alongside a photo of Olivia she wrote on Facebook: “RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much.”

READ MORE: Manchester Arena attack: Olivia Campbell, 15, confirmed dead by mother

Kelly Brewster:

Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was reported by friends and family to be among those killed in the attack.

Her partner, Ian Winslow, later wrote on Facebook: “Not sure how this works but it isn’t good news. Kelly Brewster wasn’t one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

“Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are.”

READ MORE: Manchester attack: fifth victim Kelly Brewster ‘shielded’ niece

Megan Hurley

Schoolgirl Megan Hurley is also understood to be among the dead.

The youngster was a former pupil of Halewood Church of England Primary School in Liverpool.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the chair of governors from the school attended a memorial service to the bombing victims at St Nicholas’ Church in Halewood on Tuesday, where he said Megan’s brother was also “seriously injured”.

John Atkinson

Twenty-six-year-old John Atkinson has been confirmed dead by family and friends.

The pop fan, from Radcliffe , was reportedly leaving the venue when he was targeted by the attacker.

A local police force tweeted: “As the news comes in, the sympathies and condolences to the familes of Georgina Callander, Saffie Rose Roussos and John Atkinson #RIP”

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees

Friends Alison Howe and Lisa Lees were killed by a suicide bomber in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as they were waiting to collect their 15 year-old-daughters from the Ariana Grande concert. Their daughters survived.

Lee Hunter, Lisa Lees’s brother, wrote on Facebook: “For those who don’t know, Lisa is gone but never, ever forgotten.”

Jordan Howe confirmed his stepmother had died. “She was amazing to us all x love you loads Alison Howe,” he wrote on Facebook.

Saffie-Rose Roussos

Eight-year-old, Saffie, is believed to be the youngest victim of Monday night’s attack in Manchester.

In a statement, the headteacher at her school near Preston described Saffie as a “beautiful little girl”.

Saffie had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire.

They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

Georgina Callander

The first named victim of the Manchester terror attack was Georgina Bethany Callander, an 18-year-old Ariana Grande superfan who was excited to see her idol on Monday night.

Ms Callander had met Ariana Grande in 2015, and posted excitedly about the time she met her star on Instagram.

She attended Runshaw college in Lancashire.

Nell Jones

A 14-year-old girl has been confirmed as the latest victim of the Manchester terror attack.

She was at the concert on crutches after suffering a ligament injury.

More to follow.