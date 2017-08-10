Man who allegedly pushed woman in front of bus is arrested

A jogger who allegedly pushed a woman in front of a bus has been arrested.

Police had been hunting the ‘Putney Pusher’ since May after a female pedestrian was shoved into the path of a bus, which missed her by inches.

She was sent flying in front of the bus on her way to Putney Bridge tube station, south west London, on May 5.

A 41-year-old man has now been arrested in Chelsea after cops issued shocking CCTV of the incident.

After she was floored, some passengers got off the 430 bus and rushed to her aid.

She received minor injuries from the incident.

Just 15 minutes later, the jogger came back across the bridge, but the attacker ignored her and continued jogging.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following police enquiries at an address in the Chelsea area on the morning of Thursday, 10 August.

“He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.”