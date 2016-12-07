Man held over ‘racist threats’ to Gina Miller

A man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications over threats made to the businesswoman behind the Brexit legal challenge.

Gina Miller, 51, said last month that she had received a series of racist messages following her decision to spearhead a High Court challenge against the Government.

The Metropolitan Police said a 55-year-old man had been detained on Monday at an address in Swindon, Wiltshire, over the threats made online from November 3 onwards, before being released on bail.