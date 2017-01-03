Man dies after falling out of pram

A 52-year-old man has died after suffering a serious head injury after he fell from a pram during a charity fundraising race.

Francis O’Sullivan, known as Titch, was taken to a London hospital following the accident in High Street, Sutton Valence, near Maidstone, Kent, at 12.33pm on New Year’s Day.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Large crowds had gathered to watch the event organised by the local Queen’s Head Odd Fellows charity, which was in its 36th year.

Mr O’Sullivan’s sister, Jeanette O’Sullivan, paid tribute to him on Facebook.

She wrote: “My beautiful brother tragic accident whilst competing in the Sutton Valence pram race. Love you always and forever in our thoughts a great Brother Dad and Uncle. May you sleep tight and smile down on us. Sweet dreams. Love you for ever your family xx”

An eyewitness said Mr O’Sullivan was one of three men wearing RAF costumes who had entered the race in a pram decorated as a Spitfire.

He told KentOnline: “The three RAF guys were going a lot quicker than the pram in front of them. As soon as I saw them coming at that speed I thought there was going to be a crash, but I didn’t think it was going to be that bad.”

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called to High Street, Sutton Valence, at 12.33pm on 1 January 2017 after a man fell from a pram during an organised event.

“The 52-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to a London hospital. He later died at hospital at around 1am on 3 January. Next of kin are aware.

“Officers have carried out inquiries into the incident and there are no suspicious circumstances.”