Lord Janner abuse claims ‘should be heard in court’

The family of Greville Janner wants the public inquiry into child abuse to delay its investigation into the late Labour peer.

Lord Janner, 87, who died in December, is alleged to have abused youngsters over a period spanning more than 30 years, with offending said to have taken place at children’s homes and hotels.

The allegations against him are due to be examined at hearings of the public inquiry next March.

But his son has said that as civil proceedings by some of his alleged victims have been started, the claims should go through the courts – where his father’s accusers can be cross-examined – before they feature in the inquiry.

Daniel Janner QC told the BBC he had prepared a ­submission for MPs on the home affairs select committee, which is due to question Home Secretary Amber Rudd next month.

Mr Janner also said that he and his two sisters intended to use their inheritance to clear the family name, saying his father was “entirely innocent”.