London terror attacks: What we know so far

Here is what we know following the terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market

:: 10.07pm - Ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes.

:: 10.08pm - Police were also called to the scene.

:: Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings.

:: Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman.

:: The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes.

:: At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene.

:: 12.25am on Sunday - Both incidents were declared by the Metropolitan Police as terror attacks.

:: Shortly before 4am - Police confirm six people were killed in the rampage.

:: A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said.

:: Prime Minister Theresa May is returning to Downing Street to receive further briefings from security officials.

:: The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday.