London Stock Exchange trader jumps from seven story finance hub

Horrified city traders have told how the sound of a man hitting the lobby floor of the London Stock Exchange from seven stories up ‘rang out like a shotgun’.

The financier is believed to have been working on the first floor before heading up to the seventh floor shortly before 9.45am this morning.

The man, believed to be London based and middle aged, threw himself from an internal walkway - landing in the lobby.

A witness said: ‘’When he hit the floor it was terrifying, it sounded like a shotgun going off.’’

His colleagues were said to be devastated this morning, with several having been sent home.

Police are desperately trying to contact the man’s wife to inform her of the incident.

A London Stock Exchange Group spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper floor balcony and died.

“The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and cooperation possible.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our dear colleague.

“We would ask that the privacy of the family of the deceased be respected at this time. “