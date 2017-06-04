London Bridge: What we know so far

Here is what we know following the incident at London Bridge.

:: Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge.

:: Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings. Armed officers responded and shots were fired.

:: A third incident is taking place at Vauxhall, Scotland Yard said.

:: At least one person has died in the incident on London Bridge.

:: Prime Minister Theresa May is returning to Downing Street to receive further briefings from security officials.