London Bridge incident is ‘potential act of terrorism’

A major incident in London which has led to a number of casualties and more than one death is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.

“A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement,” she told BBC News.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

I’d say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”

The Metropolitan Police posted on Twitter: “We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.”

Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a "major incident" at London Bridge. Picture: PA

A helicopter lands on London Bridge as police respond to three incidents in the capital. Picture: PA

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge. Picture: PA