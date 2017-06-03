London Bridge attack treated as ‘terrorist incident’

Police have confirmed that incidents at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market are “terrorist incidents”.

Prime Minister Theresa May is to chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Sunday morning.

There are reported to be multiple casualties and more than one fatality.

Mrs May described the incident, which began with reports of a van hitting a number of people on London Bridge, as a “terrible incident”.

Three men are reported to have got out of the white van on London Bridge and launched a knife attack on pedestrians before fleeing.

Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a "major incident" at London Bridge. Picture: PA

Armed officers are also responding to reports of stabbings in nearby Borough Market, and shots have been fired. A third incident had been reported in the Vauxhall area but it was later confirmed not to be connected.

Amid reports police may be hunting for three men, the Metropolitan Police tweeted a ‘run, hide, tell’ message.

Mrs May offered her “huge gratitude” to the emergency services attending the incidents.

“Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she added.

A helicopter lands on London Bridge as police respond to three incidents in the capital. Picture: PA

Mrs May called the ongoing situation “fast moving”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the news “brutal and shocking” in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he wrote. “Thank you to the emergency services.”

US President Donald Trump has also tweeted condolences and support.

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge. Picture: PA

He wrote: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

Eyewitness

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.

“A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement,” she told BBC News.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

I’d say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”

Emergency personnel on London Bridge. Picture: PA

Ms Jones said police were on the scene within two minutes, quickly followed by ambulances.

Police boats were searching the river - apparently looking for people who may have been thrown off the bridge.

She said that among the injured was a French woman who told her she did not know where the two people who had been with her were.

“She told me in French, ‘I don’t know where those two other people are’. So the police checking the Thames,” Ms Jones said.

“They were right near the edge of the bridge. It looks potentially they could have been thrown over.”

Police are treating injured people and carrying them away at the end Thrale Street. Members of the public were told by police to “run as fast as they could” westbound.

Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, told Sky News: “We came out (of a bar) on to the road and looked and looked to my left and there as a guy, I thought he was just drinking but he was lying on the floor.

“And then a couple of seconds later, about three police vans flew past.

“He looked in a bad way.”

Tony Murphy, who lives near the area, told Sky News he heard the sound of gunfire.

He said: “I thought at first it was fireworks then I recognised it was significant gunfire and that was the first instance.

“After that (came) the whole shooting match of ambulances and police.

“There was rapid fire because that’s why I thought it was fireworks.”

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge.”